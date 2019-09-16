Lucknow Confidential: Groom & Baaraat

When Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav visited Rampur last week to extend support to party MP Azam Khan, every SP leader from the region wanted to be there. Some SP leaders had to face a few hurdles to reach Rampur where the police and administration were keeping an eye on the entry points to restrict them from reaching Rampur. The party’s Sambhal district chief Firoz Khan found a way to dodge police checkpoints which were reportedly restricting the entry of SP leaders from outside the district. Several SP leaders were detained to stop them from reaching Rampur. Thus, strangely Firoz Khan, considered close to Azam Khan, decided to disguise as a groom, while members of his convoy dressed up as “baaraatis” to reach Rampur. The 51-year-old leader even wore a sehra worn by grooms to hide his face and made others in his convoy to put garlands around their necks. The convoy had stickers with “Arif Khan weds Naziya Khan” written on it. Asked who Arif and Naziya are, the SP leader said that they were his brother and sister-in-law, who got married several years ago. His tactics worked. “I was the only one SP leader who managed to reach Rampur that day. All others were detained,” Firoz Khan said proudly.

Trust Deficit

With the Lohia Trust, run by Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, vacating the government bungalow allotted to it, talks have begun within the Samajwadi party about the future of the Trust and the way it has been allegedly neglected since Mulayam’s son, Akhilesh Yadav, took over the party’s reins. While there were earlier reports that the bungalow was vacated on the order of the Estate Department, it was later confirmed by government officials that the Trust —which was once one of the richest Trusts in Uttar Pradesh and established in the late 1980s — vacated the bungalow on its own as they were unable to pay the rent of Rs 72,000 per month. Leaders close to Mulayam and Shivpal Yadav, who is officially the Trust’s secretary, are also unsure about the future of it and where its new office will be. A recent statement by Akhilesh saying that he doesn’t even know if he was still a member of the Trust raised further questions on how the Trust that was established to take forward the ideology of freedom fighter and socialist political leader Ram Manohar Lohia has been neglected amid the dispute in the political family.

Step Ahead

With the BJP celebrating the ongoing week as “Seva Saptah (Service Week)” to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which falls on September 17 with senior ministers taking part in cleanliness drive and distributing fruits, the UP unit of the party has decided to go a step ahead and put an “exhibition” on the life of Modi. This exhibition, which is being put up at the party’s state headquarters, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sources said that among the “achievements” of Modi government that will be showcased at the exhibition will likely include abrogation of the special status of Jammu & Kashmir.