A class XII student died during a clash between two groups of students in Lucknow on Saturday afternoon. According to police, students of two schools entered into an argument outside one of the schools on Saturday and it led to a clash.

Following the intervention of teachers, the students stopped fighting. The victim student was spotted lying on the road. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead.