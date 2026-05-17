Police, lawyers clash over demolition drive outside Lucknow court complex

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Tension broke out in Lucknow’s Qaiserbagh area Sunday morning after a demolition drive outside the civil court campus sparked strong protests from lawyers, who objected to the removal of chambers constructed near the old High Court building and the civil court complex.
The police said the action was carried out by the Municipal Corporation with the support of the district police in the light of an Allahabad High Court order to clear alleged encroachments.
Early in the day, teams from the district police and Municipal Corporation arrived at the site and began demolishing lawyers’ chambers that officials said had been illegally built on encroached land. As news of the demolition spread, a large number of lawyers gathered at the spot and strongly opposed the action, arguing with police and civic officials over the drive.
The situation quickly escalated as tempers rose between protesting lawyers and the administration. Amid heated exchanges and growing chaos, the police resorted to mild force to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. The sudden unrest created panic in the surrounding area, prompting nearby vendors and shopkeepers to shut their establishments and leave hurriedly.
Officials said large numbers of illegal encroachments have been identified in and around the court premises, and the demolition drive was part of a larger exercise to clear unauthorised structures from the area. The operation triggered significant tension, with security remaining heightened around the civil court campus to prevent further escalation.
However, following the large-scale protest by lawyers and the rapidly escalating tension at the site, authorities decided to halt the demolition drive for the day to prevent the situation from worsening further. Officials said the operation was temporarily suspended after strong objections, and a meeting would now be held with lawyers to discuss the matter and determine the next course of action.
Kamlesh Kumar Dixit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lucknow, said that several illegal constructions were removed during the day’s operation as part of the enforcement exercise. He maintained that the entire drive was conducted strictly in compliance with directives issued by the Allahabad High Court regarding the removal of encroachments.
No FIR has been lodged in connection with the protest so far, said Dixit.
The police said that despite the clash and use of mild force to disperse protesters, no person had so far officially come forward claiming injury during the unrest. Police continued to monitor the area closely, while officials stressed that future action would be carried out in accordance with legal directives.
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