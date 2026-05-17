Police, lawyers clash over demolition drive outside Lucknow court complex

The police said the action was carried out by the Municipal Corporation with the support of the district police in the light of an Allahabad High Court order to clear alleged encroachments (File photo for representative use),

Tension broke out in Lucknow’s Qaiserbagh area Sunday morning after a demolition drive outside the civil court campus sparked strong protests from lawyers, who objected to the removal of chambers constructed near the old High Court building and the civil court complex.

The police said the action was carried out by the Municipal Corporation with the support of the district police in the light of an Allahabad High Court order to clear alleged encroachments.

Early in the day, teams from the district police and Municipal Corporation arrived at the site and began demolishing lawyers’ chambers that officials said had been illegally built on encroached land. As news of the demolition spread, a large number of lawyers gathered at the spot and strongly opposed the action, arguing with police and civic officials over the drive.