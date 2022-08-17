Lucknow: Chocolate worth Rs 17 lakh ‘stolen’ from godown

Chocolate worth Rs 17 lakh was allegedly stolen from a godown in Lucknow’s Chinhat area on Monday night. Though an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons at Chinhat police station, the police, suspecting something amiss, have sought more details from the complainant, a distributor of a multinational chocolate brand.

Rajendra Singh Sidhu, who is reportedly a distributor of a chocolate brand since the last six years, approached the police saying that cartons of chocolate stored in his godown were stolen. He said he was alerted by his neighbour who informed him on Monday night that the door to his house was lying open. Sidhu, 50, said he was using his old house located at Devraji Vihar Colony under Chinhat area as a godown. On reaching the spot, he found the entire godown empty, he told the police.

“He told us that the stolen chocolates were worth Rs 17 lakh. He said that the chocolates were lying in the godown for the last eight months and that miscreants took away the stolen items in a pick-up vehicle. We contacted Sidhu’s neighbour and he denied information about the theft. In the godown, we did not find any evidence that cartons were kept there,” Station House Officer, Chinhat police station, Tej Bahadur Singh said.

Sidhu told the police that the thieves also stole the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV installed at the godown, a Handycam camera and clothes.

“We have asked the complainant to provide details of the stolen items which includes his stock register and other documents,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Syed Ali Abbas.

A case has been lodged against unknown persons under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house etc) of the Indian Penal Code at Chinhat police station. No one has been arrested yet.