scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Must Read

Lucknow: CBI files chargesheet against former medical officer, husband in disproportionate assets case

The accused have been identified as Dr Sunita Gupta, then Senior Divisional Medical Officer, Modern Coach, Northern Railway, Divisional Hospital, Lucknow and her husband Dr Rajeev Gupta.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 8, 2021 5:59:27 am
On May 23, 2019, the agency had registered a case against the couple on the charge of owning assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against a former senior medical officer of a Railway hospital and her husband, a professor at King George Medical College, Lucknow, for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets, in a local court in the state capital on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Dr Sunita Gupta, then Senior Divisional Medical Officer, Modern Coach, Northern Railway, Divisional Hospital, Lucknow and her husband Dr Rajeev Gupta.

According to a press note issued by the CBI, Sunita was allegedly found to be in possession of disproportionate assets and her husband is accused to have abetted the alleged offence.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On May 23, 2019, the agency had registered a case against the couple on the charge of owning assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Click here for more

Following the FIR, the CBI conducted searches on Sunita’s premises and recovered documents pertaining to properties amounting to nearly Rs 1.59 crore and also cash to the tune of Rs 9.43 lakh from her bank locker.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 08: Latest News

Advertisement