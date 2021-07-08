Lucknow: CBI files chargesheet against former medical officer, husband in disproportionate assets case

On May 23, 2019, the agency had registered a case against the couple on the charge of owning assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against a former senior medical officer of a Railway hospital and her husband, a professor at King George Medical College, Lucknow, for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets, in a local court in the state capital on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Dr Sunita Gupta, then Senior Divisional Medical Officer, Modern Coach, Northern Railway, Divisional Hospital, Lucknow and her husband Dr Rajeev Gupta.

According to a press note issued by the CBI, Sunita was allegedly found to be in possession of disproportionate assets and her husband is accused to have abetted the alleged offence.

Following the FIR, the CBI conducted searches on Sunita’s premises and recovered documents pertaining to properties amounting to nearly Rs 1.59 crore and also cash to the tune of Rs 9.43 lakh from her bank locker.