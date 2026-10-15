Cafe owner’s fatal fall, murder charge, influencer on run: A Lucknow mystery

Seven days after a 27-year-old cafe owner fell to his death in Lucknow, the mystery surrounding the incident has only deepened. Shiva Sharma’s live-in partner, model-influencer Shraddha Dubey, and two others are wanted for murder. The three are on the run, and police have announced cash rewards of Rs 25,000 each for information leading to their arrest.

A purported video of Shraddha, in which she claims to be innocent and insists that Shiva’s death was a suicide, has now gone viral. Police have said they are verifying the video, and raids to nab the accused are on.

A fall from fourth floor

Shiva died on Friday night after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area. He was reportedly found in his undergarments, with lipstick marks on his body.