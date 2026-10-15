Cafe owner’s fatal fall, murder charge, influencer on run: A Lucknow mystery

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Seven days after a 27-year-old cafe owner fell to his death in Lucknow, the mystery surrounding the incident has only deepened. Shiva Sharma’s live-in partner, model-influencer Shraddha Dubey, and two others are wanted for murder. The three are on the run, and police have announced cash rewards of Rs 25,000 each for information leading to their arrest.
A purported video of Shraddha, in which she claims to be innocent and insists that Shiva’s death was a suicide, has now gone viral. Police have said they are verifying the video, and raids to nab the accused are on.
A fall from fourth floor
Shiva died on Friday night after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area. He was reportedly found in his undergarments, with lipstick marks on his body.
The investigation has revealed that Shiva was in a relationship with Shraddha and the two had lived in the Hazratganj apartment for the past three months. Recently, Shraddha’s sister Rashmi, one of the accused, started staying with them.
A police officer said they have found Shraddha, originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district, was married and had separated from her husband.
According to police, Shiva’s family told them that they received a call from Tanveer Ali, a driver and the third accused in the murder case, on Friday evening. Ali, the family said, told them that Shiva had jumped from the building and had been rushed to a hospital. When the family reached the hospital, they found him dead. The family told police that Shiva came to his Aliganj home four days before his death.
The family’s charge, Shraddha’s video claims
Shiva’s family has alleged that he was murdered. Based on their complaint, a murder case has been registered at Hazratganj police station against Shraddha, her sister Rashmi, their driver Tanveer Ali and two unidentified persons.
In a video circulating on social media, Shraddha is heard saying that Shiva died by suicide. She said she wanted to come to the police and “tell the truth”. She also appealed to the media not to link her name with any officer or politician.
“I have no connection with anyone. Please don’t spread rumours about me. I have not done anything. Please don’t link my name with any senior officer or politician. I have no involvement,” she is heard saying.
“If someone is on my Instagram, that doesn’t mean you should spread such rumours about me. I have no connection with anyone, and I don’t know anyone,” she added.
Rajnish Verma, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, said police are verifying the video. When contacted, Shiva’s mother, Ranjana Sharma, said Shraddha is making false claims. “If she comes before the police, everything will become clear,” she said.
She said she did not know when Shiva came into contact with Shraddha and learnt of their friendship only last month. “I thought it was a simple friendship. My son was murdered by the accused. They were harassing him,” she said.