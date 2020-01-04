Lucknow CAA protests: Sessions court reserves order on bail pleas of Jafar, Darapuri

Sadaf Jafar was arrested in connection with the December 19 protests in Lucknow against the new citizenship law. Sadaf Jafar was arrested in connection with the December 19 protests in Lucknow against the new citizenship law.

A sessions court in Lucknow on Friday reserved its order on bail applications of eight persons, including activist and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, retired IPS officer SR Darapuri and activist Pawan Rao Ambedkar. The eight were arrested in connection with the December 19 protests in Lucknow against the new citizenship law that turned violent, leading to the death of one person.

“After hearing argument on the bail pleas, Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Shanker Pandey reserved the order. Investigating officers also appeared before the court,” said Additional District Government Counsel Deepak Yadav. The court is likely to pronounce the order on Saturday, he added.

At least 10 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were torched by the mob. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav) At least 10 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were torched by the mob. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Darapuri, Jafar and Rao, who are in jail since December 20, have been booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 147 (rioting) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), among others. Their earlier bail pleas were rejected by the judicial magistrate.

In all, 42 FIRs have been lodged in connection with the December 19 violence that took place in different parts of Lucknow.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App