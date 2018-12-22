Lucknow: Businessman’s son killed by kidnappers, another child injured; four arrested, says police

A six-year-old boy was killed and his elder brother critically injured allegedly by their abductors, who were nabbed by the police in Sultanpur district on Friday.

Advertising

Shriyansh and his brother, Priyansh (9), sons of businessman Rakesh Kumar Agrahari, were allegedly kidnapped on Thursday for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from outside their school at Katka Bazar in Gosaiganj area of Sultanpur, police said.

On Friday early morning, police arrested four youths, including Rakesh’s domestic help Raghuvar Yadav. After interrogating him, the police recovered Shriyansh’s body in a gunny bag from a rented house at Karaundia locality, around 15 km from Katka Bazaar. Priyansh was found lying in a pool of blood in the same room. He was rushed to KGMU in Lucknow where his condition is reportedly critical, police said.

“The kidnappers had hit the children with a sharp-edged weapon,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rural, Shiv Raj. The other three accused are Shiv Pujan Rai, Suraj Bahelia and Hari Om alias Shiv Nandan Sharma. All four are in their 20s and are from Gosaiganj area of Sultanpur, the ASP added.

Advertising

On Friday afternoon, chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the injured child at the hospital and directed the authorities to ensure proper treatment. The CM also announced Rs 2 lakh for his treatment and an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the aggrieved family.

On Thursday morning, Raghuvar left home to drop the children to school which is around two kilometer from their home. Around 11.30 am, Rakesh’s another employee went to bring the children home from school, but couldn’t find them. He immediately informed Rakesh about it. A few hours later, the businessman received a call on his cellphone demanding the ransom, said a police official involved in the probe. Rakesh then contacted the police.

During investigation, the police collected information from the classmates of both the children. “A student told us that Priyansh and Shriyansh left with two persons who appeared to be known to them on a motorcycle. We focused on those people close to Rakesh suspecting role of some insider,” said the official.

“During investigation, we got to know about the house at Karaundia locality where we reached around 4 am today (Friday),” the ASP said.

“All four the accused involved in the incident have been arrested. During questioning, police were told that Raghuvar is the mastermind. He planned it around a month back along with his associates. On Thursday, Suraj and Hariom reached the school on a motorcycle where Raghuvar was already present,” Circle Officer, Jaisinghpur, Lekhraj Singh said.

“The two boys left with Suraj and Hari Om after Raghuvar told them that their father had sent them,” the CO added.