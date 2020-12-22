FIR lodged in Lucknow businessman murder case; no arrest yet

ACP Mohanlalganj Praveen Malik said seven police teams were working to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest.

A day after a local traders’ association officer-bearer, who is also the husband of a village pradhan, was shot dead by bike borne assailants under the Mohanlalganj police station limits of Lucknow, the police on Monday filed an FIR against unidentified persons on murder charge.

The case was lodged on a complaint by deceased Sujeet Pandey’s son Ajay Pandey. Sujeet was the president of Mohanlalganj Vyapar Mandal, and his wife, Sandhya, is the pradhan of Indrajeet Khera village in Lucknow. According to police officials, the incident occurred on Sunday evening, and a panchayat poll rivalry appears to be reason behind the murder.

Sujeet was attacked when he reached his brick kiln in Gaura village on his SUV around 5.30 pm on Sunday. He suffered four bullet wounds around his chest and was taken to Medanta Hospital where he was declared dead. Police found eight bullet shells and a country-made firearm from the spot. Sujeet was reportedly carrying his licensed pistol and opened fire at the assailants in retaliation.

ACP Mohanlalganj Praveen Malik told The Indian Express that they had recovered CCTV footage from the area and had a few strong leads.

Malik said seven police teams were working to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.