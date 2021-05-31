Lucknow: Businessman booked under anti-conversion law, charged with rape

Apart from the anti-conversion law, the police have charged Hawari with rape and fraud.

Lucknow Police on Sunday arrested a 32-year-old real estate businessman, and charged him under the anti-conversion law for allegedly faking his identity and coercing a woman from a different religious community to marry him.

The police said the 25-year-old woman alleged in her complaint that Abid Hawari had introduced himself as Crime Branch inspector Aditya Pratap Singh when they first met. After she uncovered his real identity, Hawari allegedly started pressuring her to get married. When the woman objected, he threatened to circulate an objectionable video, said the police. The two got married in 2016.

Apart from the anti-conversion law, the police have charged Hawari with rape and fraud. “All the allegations made by the victim will be investigated. The accused has been arrested,” said Divisional Commissioner of Police, South, Rayees Akhtar.

The police said the woman visited the station concerned on Saturday to register her complaint. “Victim claimed after she came to know about Abid’s real identity, he started pressuring her for ‘nikah’. When she objected, Abid threatened to circulate an objectionable video of her on social media. Later, she was forced to marry Abid,” said an officer.

The police said the woman accused Hawari of continuing to harass her mentally and physically after marriage. The complainant claimed she recently came to know that Hawari’s first wife and children live in Azamgarh.

“The woman also stated in her complaint that Abid married another woman this January after hiding his real identity,” said DCP Rayees Akhtar.