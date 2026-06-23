‘Stayed till last animal was safe’: Meet the 5 who helped rescue pets from Lucknow fire

Cats shivering in trays and cages, some whose fur turned black from the soot, frightened dogs, and even a parrot: Several animals and birds were rescued from the three-storey building that went up in flames in Lucknow’s Aliganj on Monday.

The building housed a pet shop and a clinic on the basement, ground and first floors.

Volunteers had rushed to the site on hearing about the blaze, and were seen comforting the frightened animals and arranging immediate medical attention for those suffering from injuries, smoke inhalation and severe stress.

Several animal welfare workers remained at the site throughout the operation, coordinating rescue efforts and ensuring that the animals brought to safety received prompt treatment and shelter.