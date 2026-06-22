‘No way in’: Rescue teams broke wall to enter burning Lucknow building

Even as a fire tore through a three-storey commercial building in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on Monday afternoon, killing 14 people, firefighting operations were hampered by difficult access.

With flames shooting out from all sides of the building, visuals from the spot showed firefighters breaking a hole into a brick wall and pushing a water hose through it to douse the blaze. Another visual showed firefighters carrying what appeared to be a body on a stretcher.

Acknowledging the challenges, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told the media: “There was no space to enter, rescue teams had to break a wall to enter.”