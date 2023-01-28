Lucknow building collapse: SP MLA’s nephew arrested

Police on Friday made second arrest in connection with the collapse of Alaya Apartment in Lucknow that took place on Tuesday and resulted in the death of two persons.

The arrested accused, Mohammad Tariq, a resident of Meerut’s Ganganagar who is nephew of Samajwadi Party MLA Shahid Manzoor, was sent to judicial custody.

Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Aparna Rajat Kaushik said, “A case was lodged at the Hazratganj police station in connection with the building collapse. Earlier, Nawazish Shahid, son of SP MLA and ex-minister Shahid Manzoor, was arrested. The two co-owned the apartment building.”

On Wednesday, the police had registered an FIR against Nawazish, Mohammad Tariq and Fahad Yazdani, the builder.

The deceased were identified as Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Abbas Haider’s mother Begum Haider (72), and wife Uzma Abbas (30). Uzma was a former journalist.

Meanwhile, Fahad Yazdani posted a video on social media, claiming that he is innocent and has no connection with the building. “… I have been defamed in connection with this incident… I have spoken to people living in the neighbourhood. Yazdan Builders have no connection with the building… I found that Shahid Manzoor’s son and nephew also have no link with the building. They sold flats. They are also not responsible for the incident. ”