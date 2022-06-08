Lucknow boy kills mother for not letting him play online game, hides body for two days

A 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his mother with his father’s pistol because she stopped him from playing an online game in Lucknow and hid her body in the house for two days, said the police Wednesday.

Police officials said that the boy killed his mother on Sunday morning around 3 am, then hid her body in a room and threatened his younger sister to not tell anyone. He has been detained by police and will be sent to a juvenile home, they added.

“On Tuesday around 9 pm, police got information that a woman has been killed after being shot. Police reached the spot, along with the forensic team. On the spot, we questioned people. It became clear that the son of the woman is the one who committed the crime,” said Lucknow ADCP (East zone) Qasim Abdi. “As per preliminary probe so far, we have found that this boy was addicted to PUBG game and the mother stopped him from playing the game due to which he committed the crime. He used his father’s licensed pistol to commit the crime. On Sunday morning, he killed his mother. For two days, he lived there with the body with his younger sister,” added Abdi.

The police official said, “To mislead us, he said that there is an electrician who comes to their house and committed the crime. But when we asked him for details about the electrician, we found that it was a fake story. We have detained the boy and further action is underway.”

The boy’s father is in the Indian Army and is currently posted in West Bengal and the mother, a homemaker, along with two children lived at their Lucknow house.

“On Sunday evening, the mother and son had an argument after some money went missing. She accused him of stealing the money which was found later. He felt that he is accused even when he was not wrong. He was anyway unhappy with his mother for stopping him from using the mobile phone to play the game. He knew where his father’s pistol was kept in the cupboard. He took it and shot the mother in the head, killing her. For two days, he did not tell anyone, and got his sister food from outside. He threatened to kill her if she told anyone. He used room freshener to hide the smell,” said the ADCP.

Abdi said when the father called on the mother’s phone, the boy told him that the electrician on Tuesday evening. “The father called his relatives and they called the police. The boy has confessed and will be sent to a juvenile home. He has a history of having anger episodes in the past too. He had in the past run away from his home,” added Abdi.