Lucknow blaze: No exit, no ventilation turned building into tinderbox

The building is located in Sector D, Aliganj, a residential area. The LDA is responsible for checking whether commercial activity is being run from a building in a residential zone.
A rescue personnel holds a cat that was injured in the fire. (PTI)
The LDA, Fire Services, and the Power Department have yet to confirm whether the building had the requisite NOC for fire safety, had undergone annual fire audits, possessed approved construction maps, or had its electrical wiring and equipment inspected. LDA Vice-Chairman Prathamesh Kumar, Director General (Fire Services) Sujeet Pandey, and Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd Managing Director Riya Kejriwal did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.
According to officials, firefighters had no access to enter the building and had to break a side wall after reaching the terrace of the adjoining house to begin the rescue operation. It took another hour for constables to use sledgehammers to make two holes in the wall to enter the building, since the front was engulfed in flames.
Rescue personnel had to make two big holes in an adjoining building to enter the structure that was engulfed in flames. (ANI)
The only entrance to the building was a narrow staircase, which also served as the sole exit. There was no emergency exit on any floor, and no ventilation was found in any of the halls or rooms, officials said.
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The biggest trap for the victims was that entry to the studios was through biometric access, which got locked after the fire broke out, officials said. There was also a lock on the terrace door.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape.
Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More