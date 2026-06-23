Lucknow blaze: No exit, no ventilation turned building into tinderbox

Rescue personnel douse the flames at the site in Lucknow’s Aliganj on Monday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Stored material that caught fire, a biometric door that got locked, and the lack of ventilation are among key reasons that led to 15 casualties in Monday’s Lucknow blaze.

Survivors said commodities stored on the first floor, which was being used as a warehouse, fuelled the flames. Officials are probing whether the building had any fire extinguishers.

Departments responsible for monitoring such commercial operations include the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), the Fire Services Department, and the Power Department.

The building is located in Sector D, Aliganj, a residential area. The LDA is responsible for checking whether commercial activity is being run from a building in a residential zone.