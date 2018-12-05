Lucknow: BJP youth wing leader murdered in Lucknow, two youths arrested

A BJP youth wing leader died after he was beaten up and stabbed in Lucknow late Monday. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital after being found on the road next to a petrol pump. An FIR has been lodged against five youths of his locality, police said.

Advertising

Moments after the death of Pratyush Mani Tripathi (38) at KGMU’s trauma centre, his family members and supporters staged a protest outside, raising slogans against Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani. Heavy police force was deployed on the premises.

“At around 11 pm, we were informed about a heavily injured youth lying on the road in front of a petrol pump near Badshahnagar railway station. A police response vehicle was sent to the spot where Tripathi was lying unconscious. He rushed to KGMU trauma centre where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” said Vikas Kumar Pandey, station house officer (SHO) of Mahanagar police station.

“Soon after the news spread, his relatives and supporters reached the trauma centre and created a ruckus there. They did not allow us to enter and get details from the doctors. Some relatives of Tripathi claimed he talked to them on the way to trauma centre and said that the same people who attacked his house on November 25 were involved in the attack,” he added.

Advertising

The accused were identified as Alambagh residents Salman, Sheebu and Adnan, Mahanagar residents Dhruv Verma, Rohit Singh and 20-25 unidentified others. The FIR, registered at Mahanagar police station on murder charge, was lodged on the basis of a complaint which alleged that Tripathi was killed because he had gotten an FIR lodged against two of the accused after being attacked in his house a week ago. SSP Naithani said two accused — Salman and Adnan — had been taken into custody and are being interrogated, while the rest are absconding. Police are probing CCTV footage.

The post-mortem report confirmed ante-mortem injuries by a sharp weapon near Tiwari’s shoulder as the cause of death.

On November 26, an FIR had been lodged at Kaiserbagh police station on the basis of a complaint filed by Tripathi — who had earlier also served as Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state secretary — against two of the accused and 15-20 unidentified others for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, robbery, house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace. A cross-FIR for assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty and criminal intimidation was lodged the same day against Tripathi. Kaiserbagh police station SHO D K Kushwaha was suspended Tuesday afternoon for not initiating proper action in connection with the FIRs lodged earlier.

SSP Naithani said, “As per the investigation so far, Tripathi had sent a Facebook friend request to the sister of two of the accused some time ago and used to pressurise her to accept it. Agitated, they allegedly attacked Tripathi at his house on November 25, and cross FIRs were registered the next day.”

Tripathi’s sister-in-law Shilpi Upadhaya however denied the allegation against him and said that the accused were against a cleanliness drive run by Tripathi in the locality. She added that Tripathi had even asked for security from police, but wasn’t given the same. However, SSP Naithani denied her claims.