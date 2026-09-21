Lucknow biryani stall owner brutally beaten, police seize meat for test

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A 40-year-old biryani stall owner was assaulted allegedly by three youths who accused him of carrying prohibited meat, in the Itaunja area of Lucknow on Sunday morning. Police said the accused also threatened to kill Rizwan.
According to police, Rizwan was carrying meat for his shop when the accused — all in their 20s — assaulted him. The matter was resolved following the intervention of residents of the area.
A video of the incident went viral on social media, purportedly showing the accused brutally beating Rizwan.
Rizwan, a resident of Kasai Mohalla, operates a biryani stall near Badi Masjid in Mahona on Sundays and Thursdays. He sustained injuries to his head and face, and was discharged from hospital on Sunday evening after receiving medical treatment.
Based on the complaint filed by Rizwan, police have registered an FIR against three youths — identified as Rana Yadav, Shanu and Suraj. “They have been booked for allegedly assaulting Rizwan, accusing him of carrying prohibited meat, and for threatening to kill him. No one has been arrested so far,” said a police officer.
The three have been booked for criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, voluntarily causing hurt and attempt to commit culpable homicide.
Police said the meat has been seized, and a report has been sent to the veterinary officer. “Samples have been collected, and the situation at the spot remains peaceful, with law and order under control,” said Inspector Vinod Kumar, posted at Itaunja police station.
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