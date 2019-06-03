Lucknow: Armed man ‘beaten to death’ after he enters house to meet woman, shoots at her brother

A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death while he was trying to flee his neighbour’s house in a Gorakhpur village early on Sunday.

Advertising

Police said the man, Suraj Pal, had gone to the house at Sherpurwa Chamrah village to meet a woman with whom he was allegedly in a relationship.

While trying to escape, Pal fired on the woman’s elder brother, who suffered a bullet injury near his chest, police said.

The brother was undergoing treatment in Lucknow where he was referred to from the Gorakhpur district hospital. Doctors said he was in a critical condition.

Advertising

Pal’s mother, Meena Devi, filed a police complaint which was turned into an FIR against the woman’s brother and two sisters, and five unidentified people on charges of murder, said station house officer Suraj Bhan Singh of Chiluatal police station. No arrests were made at the time of going to press.

Another complaint was filed by woman’s sister-in-law against Pal on charges of attempt to murder, said Singh.

The Additional Superintendent of Police of Gorakhpur (North), Arvind Kumar Pandey, said, “Police were informed on Sunday early morning that a man was killed and another injured at Sherpurwa Chamrah village. A police team found Pal’s body in the house. A pistol was found lying close to the body.”

“Based on our preliminary inquiry, we have learnt that Pal entered the house of his neighbour by scaling the boundarywall. He had come to meet the woman,” said SHO Singh.

Around 5 am, the woman’s brother was alerted by a sound coming from her room. He knocked at the door, which woke up other members of the family. Pal opened the door, fired upon the brother and tried to escape. He was overpowered and hit with an axe, He succumbed to his injuries,” said Singh, adding that the woman’s family did not flee.

Pal had three police cases, including that of robbery, against him.