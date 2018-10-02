Lucknow Apple executive shot dead: Police constables to undergo behavioural training

“We will begin with 2015-16 batch constables in Lucknow and then take it further to all the constables (around 2400) in the district,” the ADG said. Express Photo “We will begin with 2015-16 batch constables in Lucknow and then take it further to all the constables (around 2400) in the district,” the ADG said. Express Photo

Police constables of different batches posted in Lucknow would soon be given behavioural training which would include checking a vehicle or a person. The decision was taken in the wake of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari’s murder in Lucknow, where a police constable shot Tiwari dead as he allegedly tried to escape away from the policemen.

The official announcement of the same is yet to be made.

According to Additional Director General (ADG) Lucknow zone Rajeev Krishna, the step was taken so that a trust is developed in citizens for the police and the police department can also benefit from the same.

“The people should know that we are working on this on a systemic and strategic level. Another thing is that the incident happened, which is already being investigated by the SIT. Wishing that there is no such incident in the future is one thing, taking a concrete step and working on it is another,” Krishna said.

“We will begin with 2015-16 batch constables in Lucknow and then take it further to all the constables (around 2400) in the district,” the ADG said.

Some of the guest lecturers attending the training would be from outside and some would be from the department itself, he added.

Further, he said that the detailed schematics of the whole refresher training would be given at a press conference on Wednesday.

