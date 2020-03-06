Lucknow: Banners to ‘name and shame’ anti-CAA protesters come up, ask them to pay for damages

A billboard put by the Lucknow administration on Thursday. It seeks damages from the accused who allegedly destroyed public property during anti-CAA protests. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav) A billboard put by the Lucknow administration on Thursday. It seeks damages from the accused who allegedly destroyed public property during anti-CAA protests. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Authorities in Lucknow have put up roadside hoardings with photographs of people asking them to pay up for damage incurred to public property during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, triggering outrage among the persons who feature on those.

The banners, that came up late on Thursday night, bear photographs, names and addresses of persons accused of vandalism during the protests that had turned violent. They also mention that their property will be confiscated if they fail to pay the compensation.

A government spokesperson said the posters have been put up on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive at important road junctions, including the main crossing in the busy Hazratganj area and in front of the Assembly building. He said the people who feature on the photos have already been issued notices seeking compensation from them.

Some activists who figure in the posters have threatened to move the court over “public humiliation” by the government when the charges against them are yet to be proved.

Activist-politician Sadaf Jafar, who feature on those posters, termed the move unethical and vowed to take legal recourse. “How can we be publicly humiliated for something that has not yet been proved in court,” news agency PTI quoted Jafar as saying.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.