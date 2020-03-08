Lucknow:Another tests positive for coronavirus, total 6 in state

The latest case was confirmed by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. (File) The latest case was confirmed by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. (File)

One more person from Agra on Saturday tested positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-2019), taking the total count of people affected in the state to six, said the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Health Services. All six patients are from Agra.

The latest case was confirmed by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. Officials are tracking the latest patient’s contact history.

Keeping in mind the cases in Agra, the health department has deployed a team of 40 officers along with a three-member team of Epidemic Intelligence Services from Delhi deployed at the Agra Chief medical Officer’s control room.

“One more contact of Covid-19 has been found to be positive at Agra today… Infrared thermometers have been made available to teams deployed at the Taj Mahal… A sensitisation drive at Agra within a 3-km radius is expected to be completed by March 9. A total of 314 teams have been deployed for this activity,” read the daily bulletin by the directorate on novel coronavirus.

The bulletin added that till Saturday 2,965 travellers from corona-affected countries had been identified and placed under surveillance. Of them, 713 travellers are in good health, another 708 under home isolation and five are symptomatic are admitted to various hospitals – three in Aligarh, one in Kheri and one in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

“The condition of all those tracked is stable. All 133 contacts of a positive case in Delhi are also in fine health. Six of them are admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and the rest under home quarantine. Seven contacts of a Ghaziabad traveller are under home quarantine. Moreover, 1,670 travellers have completed 28 days of observation after coming back from China,” it added.

The Uttar Pradesh has notified other states about 532 travellers and details of 26 others have been shared with concerned authorities for international cross-notification.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash, on the recommendations of the district CMO, had earlier asked the authorities to ensure that no meat was sold in open spaces. The sale of frozen meat was also banned. Other directions include regular fogging at places where animals live, ban on the animal slaughter in the open, and semi-cooked or half-boiled meat.

Across the country, at least 34 people tested positive for coronavirus till Saturday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.