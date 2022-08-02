Lucknow and Kanpur police chiefs transferred

Police commissioners of Lucknow and Kanpur were among the seven IPS officers who were transferred by the state government on Monday. According to the transfer list, SB Shirodkar will replace DK Thakur as Lucknow police commissioner. Shirodkar was earlier posted as the Additional Director General (Intelligence).

Kanpur police commissioner Vijay Singh Meena will be replaced by BP Jogdand who was earlier ADG (Police Headquarters). BothThakur and Meena have been attached to the headquarters as ADGs and placed on a waiting list. Moreover, Director General (DG) Homeguard Vijay Kumar will join as DG, Crime Branch, CID(CB-CID). He will replace Gopal Lal Meena who will now take charge as DG, Cooperative Cell. DG (Logistics) Vijay Kumar Maurya has been given additional charge of DG (Homeguard).

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Lucknow’s newly appointed police commissioner SB Shirodkar said his focus will be on the government’s crime control policy. “The police will keep an eye on religious events and ensure that no one disturbs the atmosphere during the events.” Shirodkar also said that the police would try to minmise the public’s problems through a “people-centric policy”. The 1993-batch IPS officer added that the police were also working on a plan to solve the traffic problems of the city.

Shirodkar was also heading the SIT formed to investigate the Lakhimpur Kheri case in which eight persons were killed on October 3 last year in the district.