8 cats, 7 dogs and a parrot: Parallel rescue played out amid Lucknow fire

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Even as the screams of people trapped on the second floor of the burning building in Lucknow’s Aliganj were heard on the road, desperate cries for help rose from the ground floor.
Volunteers rushed to the site, waiting anxiously behind the barricades as firefighters and policemen battled the flames to rescue the occupants.
When the first survivor finally emerged, it was not a person, but a grey cat, curled silently inside a tray.
Moments later, a policeman stepped out carrying another cat in his arms, its fur darkened by soot, its body limp but breathing.
Next came another cat, looking terrified in its large cage.
One by one, the animals were brought out — eight cats, seven dogs and a parrot. They were shaken but alive.
The building housed a pet shop and a clinic on the basement, ground and first floors. Head Hopper Studios, a company involved in 3D art production and game development, was on the second floor.
“After receiving information about the fire at the pet shop, I immediately dispatched a three-member team of veterinary doctors to the site to assist with the rescue of animals and ensure their safe recovery,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, Chief Veterinary Officer of Lucknow.
Several animal welfare organisations — Jeev Aashraya and Aasra The Helping Hands — as well as local residents also rushed to the scene.
A local resident familiar with the pet shop said many of the animals may have been evacuated before the fire spread through the building.
“As regular visitors to the pet shop, we know there were more animals on the premises… We believe the shop owner managed to move a number of the animals to safety before the blaze intensified,” the resident said.
Shubham Pratap Singh, a volunteer associated with Jeev Aashraya, said members of the organisation rushed to the site immediately after learning that pets were trapped in the fire.
“Among those rescued were eight cats, seven dogs and a parrot. After providing them with initial medical treatment, we shifted them to our shelter in Gomti Nagar, where they are being monitored and cared for,” he said.
According to Singh, several of the rescued animals were suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation and stress caused by the fire.
Charu Khare, a representative of Aasra The Helping Hands, said, “We admitted three cats rescued from the fire to the clinic at our centre in Bakshi Ka Talab… They are receiving medical treatment and are under observation.”
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