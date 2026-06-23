8 cats, 7 dogs and a parrot: Parallel rescue played out amid Lucknow fire

A cat being rescued by the locals following the fire in a coaching centre at Aliganj area, in Lucknow on Monday. (Source: ANI Photo)

Even as the screams of people trapped on the second floor of the burning building in Lucknow’s Aliganj were heard on the road, desperate cries for help rose from the ground floor.

Volunteers rushed to the site, waiting anxiously behind the barricades as firefighters and policemen battled the flames to rescue the occupants.

When the first survivor finally emerged, it was not a person, but a grey cat, curled silently inside a tray.

Moments later, a policeman stepped out carrying another cat in his arms, its fur darkened by soot, its body limp but breathing.

Next came another cat, looking terrified in its large cage.