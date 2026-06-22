A frantic call at 2.35 pm, then screams: How Lucknow fire that killed 15 unfolded

As reports emerged that the fire was severe, senior police, administrative and government officials hurried to the scene to oversee the response (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

At 2.35 pm, Ravindra Kumar, 26, a medical practitioner, received a frantic phone call from his friend, Ashutosh Saxena — he was inside a building in Lucknow’s Aliganj when a fire broke out that killed 15 people.

“I was 2 km away and rushed to the spot. There was panic and confusion… Ashutosh managed to escape, but he told me the fire was spreading rapidly,” recalled Kumar.

“People trapped inside were shouting for help… I could also hear the cries of animals from within the building,” he added.

The building housed a pet clinic and shop on the basement, ground and first floors. A graphics animation centre and a library were on the second floor.