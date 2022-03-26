Akhilesh Yadav set to become leader of Opposition in UP Assembly

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav was elected as the leader of the SP legislative party during a meeting of newly elected party MLAs in Lucknow on Saturday. The party also decided that Akhilesh would be made the leader of the opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

On Tuesday, Akhilesh had decided to retain Karhal Assembly seat, giving up his Lok Sabha membership from the Azamgarh constituency instead.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting of SP MLAs on Saturday, state party president Naresh Uttam Patel said, “Akhilesh Yadav has been elected as the leader of the SP Legislative Party. The proposal to elect him was floated by senior SP MLA Awadhesh Prasad and it was supported by all elected MLAs.”

“The MLAs have given their blessings to Akhileshji to raise the issues faced by the people in the Assembly. He will oppose the wrong policies of the government as per democratic principles. In the past, the BJP has cheated the people of the state and hence, the BJP has been given fewer seats as compared to last time. The people have shown confidence in Akhilesh Yadavji and even voted to make him the chief minister. But because of the misuse of power by the BJP… many voters were left out. Names of SP supporters were removed from the voters list in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies,” said Patel.

In the recently held Assembly elections, Akhilesh won the Karhal seat in Mainpuri by 60,000-odd votes, beating BJP MP SP Singh Baghel. It was his first Vidhan Sabha election. In 2019, he won as an MP from Azamgarh; his fourth parliamentary win. In 2012, when he became the chief minister, he had chosen the MLC route to the Assembly.

The prospect of Akhilesh as the leader of the opposition means the BJP can’t expect to have an easy run either. Unlike the last term, when the SP had 47 MLAs, this time it has 125 in the 403-member House, including six MLAs of ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and eight of the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

With the Congress being left with just two seats, and the BSP with one, the SP is the only sizeable Opposition party in the state with numbers in the Assembly.