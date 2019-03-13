Lucknow: Airline staffer files molestation complaint against two colleagues

A 25-year-old security supervisor with a major airline approached the Sarojini Nagar police station in Lucknow Tuesday alleging that two senior colleagues molested her and that they passed lewd remarks.

The suspects were employed as a duty manager and security manager with the airline and a case was registered under IPC section 354 IPC (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), said SHO Pramendra Kumar Singh.

“The woman has alleged that both persons were sexually harassing her by passing lewd remarks and touching her inappropriately while on duty,” said the SHO.

He added, “She also alleged that the duo threatened to get her sacked when she objected to their actions. We are yet to record the statements of the accused, who are posted at Lucknow airport.”