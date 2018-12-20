Lucknow: Agriculture department employee kills self in shahjahanpur, senior officer booked for abetment

An employee of the state agriculture department committed suicide by lying on the tracks as a moving train approached, in Shahjahanpur district Tuesday. Police said he was allegedly being mentally harassed by his senior.

An FIR for abetment to suicide has been registered against the officer. The deceased has been identified as Ram Bahadur, 35, a tubewell operator.

According to a PTI report, Bahadur did not go to his workplace on Tuesday and instead lay on a railway track where he was run over by a goods train coming from Bareilly, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Tripathi said.

While no suicide note was recovered, Bahadur’s had scribbled the words ‘Sahab bahut pareshaan karte hain’ on his palm, police said.

“His (Bahadur’s) mutilated body was found on the railway track. On the basis of a complaint filed by his wife Mayadevi, an FIR was registered against a senior officer on charge of abetment to suicide ,” said SP Tripathi.

“Bahadur’s wife has alleged that he was under severe stress because of continuous mental harassment and denial of leave by his senior. We have initiated an investigation and will take action against the accused, if found guilty,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bahadur’s co-workers had staged a protest, demanding action against the senior officer.

They allegedly placed Bahadur’s body on a road in Lodipur locality and blocked it for several hours. The route was opened after police assured the protesters of a proper investigation.