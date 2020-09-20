Lucknow again records over 1K cases, CM lauds officials for low fatality

The CM reviewed the situation in districts such as Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Meerut and Gorakhpur. and directed the authorities to strengthen health services there. (Representational)

For the second straight day, Lucknow on Saturday recorded more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases, taking the statewide caseload to 3,48,517. Out of these, the capital itself has recorded 45,269 cases.

Lucknow recorded 1,160 positive cases in 24 hours, a day after registering 1,244 infections. It was followed by Kanpur Nagar with 384 cases, while 309 cases in Prayagraj.

However, providing some relief to the authorities, the number of active cases in the state dropped after more patients recovered than the number of new infections. While 5827 new cases were recorded since Friday, 6,596 patients were declared recovered.

Following the discharge of 2,76,690 patients in total, and 4,953 deaths, the state’s active case count on Saturday was 66,874 . The state’s recovery rate is 79.39 per cent.

Covid-related toll in the last 24 hours was 84. Nine of these were reported from Lucknow, eight from Meerut, seven from Kanpur Nagar, five from Sitapur, and four each from Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya.

CM Yogi Adityanath lauded the authorities for maintaining a low death rate and a high recovery rate. Presiding a review meeting at his official residence, Adityanath said the government and the private hospitals should have adequate oxygen supply with proper back up. He also asked them to ensure that the oxygen is available at prescribed rates.

The CM reviewed the situation in districts such as Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Meerut and Gorakhpur. and directed the authorities to strengthen health services there.

