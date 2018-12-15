Lucknow: After poll drubbing, Opposition looks to corner state government during winter session

Having got a shot in the arm following the Congress victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the assembly elections, the results of which were declared on Tuesday, the Congress and other Opposition parties are preparing to corner the Yogi Adityanath government on various issues, including Bulandshahr violence, “deteriorating” law and order situation and pending dues of sugarcane farmers, during the upcoming winter session of the state assembly starting next Tuesday.

However, the absence of senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and leader of the opposition, Ram Govind Chaudhary, who is not keeping well, is a cause for concern for the parties. He was admitted in Medanta last month after he complained of chest pain. Sources in the SP said that he had suffered a “heart attack”.

“Right from Bulandshahar violence, in which a police officer was killed, to the overall increase in the incidents of murder and rape in the state; even sugarcane farmers have not got their dues and wheat purchase centres are not working properly. The government will have to answer these questions,” said Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Asked about the senior SP leader, who might not be able to attend the session, Lallu said, “So far, we have not been intimated about anything but we have called our legislature party meet and then there will be an all-party meet as well. Things will become clear only after that. However, we will anyway raise the issues of the public effectively.”

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Rajendra Chaudhary said, “It is true that he (Ram Govind Chaudhary) has not been keeping well, but the decision on who would lead in his absence in the state assembly will be taken during the legislature party meeting called on Monday.”

“Nonetheless, we are ready to question the government on the issues of atrocities of police, law and order, especially in regard to the recent Bulandshahr incident, which has proven that even the police are not safe. Then there are issues of farmers, their dues etc. Public needs to know and we will raise these questions before the government during the upcoming session,” Chaudhary added.

“The BJP has turned the state into their party office where they are raising issues which have no relation with the ground realities. They are doing this just to divert attention but the opposition will ask the questions nonetheless,” he added.

Sources said that the state government is planning to table the supplementary budget during the upcoming session. The supplementary demands for grants are likely to be placed on Wednesday, sources said. Demand for supplementary grants for some of the infrastructure projects is also likely to be tabled.