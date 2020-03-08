Lucknow: Activist Shoaib detained, let off later

Shoaib is facing rioting and other charges at Hazratganj police station for the violence that happened in Hazratganj area on December 19 last year during an anti-CAA protest. (File) Shoaib is facing rioting and other charges at Hazratganj police station for the violence that happened in Hazratganj area on December 19 last year during an anti-CAA protest. (File)

A DAY after his photograph appeared in hoardings across Lucknow for alleged damage to property during anti-CAA protests on December 19, Rihai Manch president Mohammad Shoaib (73) was detained for questioning in a case related to the protest going on at Ghanta Ghar in Lucknow.

A case had been lodged on January 30 for alleged unlawful assembly, rioting and other charges against Shoaib and 12 others named people and hundreds of unidentified people. In the same FIR, activist Deepak Kabir was also named.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vikas Chandra Tripathi said, “He has been detained for questioning. We are questioning him at the Thakurganj police station.”

The complaint, based on which the FIR has been lodged, said, “On January 30, hundreds of people came in a group with candles in their hand to the protest site. The protest is being held there in an illegal manner. The people wanted to put up a tent and argued with policemen there leading to chaos.”

Shoaib is facing rioting and other charges at Hazratganj police station for the violence that happened in Hazratganj area on December 19 last year during an anti-CAA protest. Shaoib is also among the 28 people who have been asked to pay for damages worth Rs 63.37 lakh in Hazratganj area on December 19.

He had on Friday told Express that he will file a suit against the administration .

Late on Saturday evening, Shoaib was released after he was questioned and his statement was taken, said Tripathi.

