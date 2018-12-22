Lucknow: ABHM slams Naseeruddin over his Bulandshahr comment

After actor Naseeruddin Shah sparked a controversy with his remarks on the recent Bulanshahr violence where a policeman lost his life to mob fury over alleged cow slaughter earlier this month, the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) Friday said that a case of sedition be lodged against the actor.

The ABHM has also decided to write to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

The actor was speaking to Karwan-e-Mohabbat India when he also expressed concerns over the “impunity provided for those who take the law into their hands”. He expressed concerns over how “the death of a cow has become more significant than that of a police officer” and how he doesn’t see “the situation improving anytime soon”. “In many areas, we are witnessing that the death of a cow has more significant than that of a police officer,” Shah had said.

In the video, Shah also expressed fears over his children’s response if they were asked about their religion. “I feel worried about my children. They do not have a religion. I had received religious education as a child. Ratna (his wife who is a Hindu) belongs to a liberal household, so she had received none,” he said.

“Why did not Shah lodge an FIR if he is concerned about his family’s safety in a country which has showered love and affection on him as an actor despite his banal look and physique? After living in our country for 68 years without any trouble, this actor suddenly wakes up one morning and expresses fear over his family’s safety. Has he cared to give any financial assistance to the family of the slain police officer or the deceased youth? Has he ever thought of meeting the families of the Bulandshahr victims?” said Abhishek Agarwal, Meerut unit chief of ABHM and the state spokesperson of Hindu Nyaya Peeth.

“A sedition case must be lodged against such people who have become a threat to the secular fabric of our country. Why is he silent on taking action against those who were involved in cow slaughtering in Bulandshahr which led to the violence in the area,” he added.

Agarwal also said that “elements (like Shah) never uttered a word when locals pelted stones on our Armymen in Kashmir and our sisters were being molested there in the name of jihad which led to the exodus of Kashmiri pundits from the valley”.