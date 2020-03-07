Lucknow: 5 of 6 samples sent from Agra test positive, says state govt

The government statement comes after a report from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, was received on Friday. (Photo by Vishal Srivastav) The government statement comes after a report from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, was received on Friday. (Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

THE UTTAR PRADESH government on Friday said five out of six samples from contacts of a coronavirus patient sent from Agra have been confirmed positive. The result for another sample taken from Ghaziabad was awaited, said a statement. While the confirmed cases from Agra, belonging to the same family, are admitted at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital, the person from Ghaziabad is admitted at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi.

According to the daily bulletin on novel coronavirus from the state Directorate of Health Services, Uttar Pradesh, till date, 2,915 travelers from affected countries have been identified and tracked by District Surveillance Units and all have been placed under surveillance. Total 713 travelers being tracked are in fine health, 708 travelers are under home isolation and five of them have been admitted at various hospitals – 3 at Aligarh, 1 at Kheri and 1 at Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi.

“Condition of all of them is stable. A total of 133 contacts of a positive case in Delhi are also in fine health, 6 of these are admitted at Safdarjung Hospital and the remaining 127 under home quarantine. Seven contacts of the Ghaziabad traveler are under home quarantine. Total 1,670 travelers have completed 28 days of observation after coming back from China. The state has cross-notified 532 travelers to other States within India and details of 26 travelers have been shared with NCDC, GOI for International Cross-notification,” read the bulletin.

Meanwhile, the state government has also asked Railway, Army and EIS hospitals, Indian Medical Association and Nursing Home Associations to be in a state of readiness to handle the situation if the need arises. In addition, the sensitization drive at Agra has covered a total of 32,944 houses in an area of 3-km radius around Master Plan Road from where the confirmed cases were found. A total of 314 teams have been deployed for this activity.

“A training session of more than 1000 officers was conducted through a 3-hour video conferencing session Chaired by Principal Secretary, Medical Health and Family Welfare and Relief Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh. The session had all in-charges of all District Hospitals, Railway hospitals, Army Hospitals and representatives of IMA present and were trained on preparedness and logistics in hospitals, admission and quarantine protocols, home-based care, sample collection, clinical case management, and key areas of control, infection prevention, disinfection of buildings…” read the bulletin.

