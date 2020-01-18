Lucknow: 27-year-old gets death sentence for raping and murdering minor

Fourteen prosecution witnesses were examined by the court. The defence did not produce any witness. Fourteen prosecution witnesses were examined by the court. The defence did not produce any witness.

Completing the trial in a rape and murder case of a six-year-old in 21 working days, a special court in Lucknow Friday awarded death sentence to a 27-year-old man. The rape and murder of the six-year-old took place in September last year, which the court termed a “rarest of the rare” case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on convict Babloo, alias Arafat, who has been lodged in Lucknow district jail since his arrest on September 16.

“Special Judge Arvind Mishra held Babloo guilty on January 14. Today to the court sent him to the gallows after considering the case the rarest of the rare,” said Special Public Prosecutor Abhishek Upadhyay.

“Judgment has been delivered in 21 working days of the court after charges against Babloo was framed,” said Upadhyay.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to September 15 when the victim, a slum dweller, went missing, while playing outside her house. Her family and neighbours searched her, but they failed to trace her. The victim’s father came to know that she was last seen with Babloo, a motorcycle mechanic.

Everyone then went to Babloo’s house and found the victim lying under a cot in a pool of blood with her throat slit. She was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

An FIR was lodged against Babloo by the victim’s father.

Police investigated and filed a chargesheet against Babloo six days after his arrest on September 16. The charges against Babloo was framed on October 22.

