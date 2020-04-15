Lucknow: 20 KGMU staff test negative, will stay in quarantine, 45 discharged

Now only these 20 people have been kept in quarantine and rest 45 out of 65 who were not in direct contact have been released, read the statement. (Representational Image) Now only these 20 people have been kept in quarantine and rest 45 out of 65 who were not in direct contact have been released, read the statement. (Representational Image)

After a 64-year-old patient admitted to the hospital trauma centre on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus, King George Medical University (KGMU) spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh Tuesday said out of the 65 staff put in quarantine a day before, samples of 20 confirmed negative.

“As informed by KGMU quarantine committee, all 20 samples of doctors and staff who were in direct contact of the patient of trauma, are negative. Hence now only these 20 people have been kept in quarantine and rest 45 out of 65 who were not in direct contact have been released,” read a statement issued by him.

