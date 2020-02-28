Lucknow: ‘2 yrs after investors’ meet, 90 projects up and running’

At the summit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had pegged the value of the MoUs at Rs 4.28 lakh crore. At the summit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had pegged the value of the MoUs at Rs 4.28 lakh crore.

Of the 1,045 MoUs signed by the state government during Investor’s Summit in 2018, as many as 90 projects worth Rs 29,582 crore (almost 7% of the promised investment) have started commercial production, said Industries Minister Satish Mahana on Wednesday.

At the summit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had pegged the value of the MoUs at Rs 4.28 lakh crore.

Replying to a question in the Legilative Assembly, Mahana said of the total MoUs, ground-breaking ceremonies have been held for 371 projects under phase 1 and 2, of which 90 have started their commercial production.

Another 161 projects are under progress, he said.

“Commercial production has started in projects worth Rs 29,582 crore,” said Mahana, claiming that a large number of industries are now willing to invest in Uttar Pradesh because of the suitable conditions. The minister said while three projects have dropped from in the first phase and five in the second.

Meanwhile, the Assembly witnessed noisy scenes after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna accused the Opposition of creating anarchy in the state by supporting anti-CAA protesters.

Khanna made the allegation during a heated exchange with Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary. Khanna, who is also the finance minister, had earlier finished his reply to the debate on the 2020-2021 budget.

During Zero Hour, Chaudhary raised the issue of age-old coffee house being sold in an unauthorised manner and wanted the government to intervene. He also asked the government to acquire and run the establishment, which, according to him, is being is run by a society and cannot be sold. Replying to his concern, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said he is not aware about it and will reply after getting information.

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party MLAs raised the issue of a mass marriage ceremony in Ghazipur district. They said of the 110 couple, at least 57 were fake and the marriage was stopped by a local leader. The Opposition asked the government to conduct an inquiry into the episode.

As the discussion on departmental budgets was taken up, the Opposition raised the issue of low sittings and demanded that the government follow Adityanath’s 90-day sittings a year announcement. BSP Legislature Party Leader Lalji Verma said as per rules, discussion should take place on budget for at least 24 days. The government also tabled the Uttar Pradesh Krishi Utpadan Mandi (Amendment) Bill 2020, which provides for a grant of 2 per cent of the total receipts of the annual income of the mandi committes to the charitable institutions by the Mandi Parishad.

WITH PTI

