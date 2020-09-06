Lucknow 1st UP district to top 1,000 cases in a day

The capital reported 1,006 of 6,692 positive cases across the state, taking the total count to 2,59,765 till date. (Representational)

Lucknow on Saturday became the first district to record over 1,000 Covid cases in a day.

The capital reported 1,006 of 6,692 positive cases across the state, taking the total count to 2,59,765 till date.

The state has also recorded 81 deaths linked to the virus in the past 24 hours, of which 18 were from Lucknow.

The total death count is now 3,843 in the state. As per the state data, after the recovery of 1,95, 959 patients so far at a rate of 75.4 percent, the state now has 59,963 active cases – which is the the highest till date.

In terms of the death count, both Kanpur Nagar and Lucknow are topping the list with 473 and 420 covid related deaths respectively.Other than Lucknow, the fresh cases reported include 413 from Prayagraj, 362 from Kanpur Nagar, 213 from Gautam Buddh Nagar and 206 from Gorakhpur. Following the updates now at least five districts have more than 2,000 active cases of infection.

