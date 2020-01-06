Lucknow: 19 months on, man held for ‘killing, burying wife’

Kalicharan alleged that he had lost contact with his daughter since 2018, and Kumar was not giving any specific reply on her whereabouts. (Representational Image) Kalicharan alleged that he had lost contact with his daughter since 2018, and Kumar was not giving any specific reply on her whereabouts. (Representational Image)

A 38-year-old labourer was Sunday arrested for allegedly killing his wife and later burying her body at his residence at Orai area in Jalaun district more than one-and-a-half years ago.

According to police, the incident occurred in May 2018, but it came into light on Sunday when police interrogated accused Pramod Kumar after victim Vineeta’s father Kalicharan filed a police complaint.

Kalicharan alleged that he had lost contact with his daughter since 2018, and Kumar was not giving any specific reply on her whereabouts.

The police said that during questioning, Kumar confessed to having buried Vineeta’s body at his house on May 18, 2018 after he allegedly killed her. After the revelation, they exhumed the body from the house. Vineeta’s family identified the the body based on her clothes and jewellery. The body has been sent for postmortem and its report is awaited.

Police said during interrogation, Kumar was regularly changing his statement on how his wife died. He was arrested after Kalicharan on Saturday informed the police that his son-in-law had returned from Delhi, said Orai Station House Officer Shiv Gopal Singh. Kumar confessed to have killed Vineeta in a fit of anger, the SHO said.

A native of Ramnagar locality in Jalaun, Kumar married Vineeta in 2011 and they have three daughters. Kumar had shifted to Delhi in 2018.

“After burying the body, Kumar cemented the floor of the room. After a few days, he rented his house and left for Delhi. On Saturday, he came to Jalaun for some work when police caught him,” said SHO Singh.

Police have booked Kumar on charges of murder and destruction of evidence. “Pramod Kumar was today (Sunday) produced before a local court of Jalaun which sent him to judicial custody,” said Circle Officer Santosh Kumar.

