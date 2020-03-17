Lucknow: 150 Ghanta Ghar protesters booked for ‘damage to monument, inciting slogans’

“An illegal protest against CAA and NRC is going on by some women and women’s organisations at Lucknow’s Ghanta Ghar, which is in a heritage zone,” the FIR said. (File) “An illegal protest against CAA and NRC is going on by some women and women’s organisations at Lucknow’s Ghanta Ghar, which is in a heritage zone,” the FIR said. (File)

Police here on Monday registered a fresh FIR against 22 persons and 100-150 unidentified others for allegedly damaging the Ghanta Ghar monument and raising “inciting slogans” against the police and administration while felicitating those out on bail in connection with violence in Lucknow in December last year.

On Saturday, two of the 57 people, whose photographs have been plastered across the city by the administration for recovery of money for the damage to public properties, were felicitated by the protesters at Ghanta Ghar.

“An illegal protest against CAA and NRC is going on by some women and women’s organisations at Lucknow’s Ghanta Ghar, which is in a heritage zone. These people are damaging the beauty of the monument by hijacking the stairs there and by putting nails in the walls there for their posters and banners. Encouraged by these women, several men are also raising inciting slogans against police and the government. These acts are affecting the parks and environment around Ghanta Ghar. There are a lot of tourist spots and religious places near Ghanta Ghar and several tourists from the country and outside come there. We have also received complaints from tourists of misbehaviour, fights and looting by those protesting. The complaints are under investigation,” the FIR registered on a complaint of Pramod Kumar Mishra, Station House Officer of Thakurganj police station stated.

Those named in the FIR include Nitin Raj, Yamin Khan, Asif Khan, Pooja Shukla, Rukhsana Jiya, Sabi Fatima, Nasreen Khan, Jiyauddin, Zaanat Kaushal, Rehana, Rani, Rauf, Sumaiyya Rana, Uzma Parveen, Saifuddin, Mohammad Wasi, Sunil Beg, Faiyyaz Ahmad, Asfiya Khatoon, Reshma, Ebad Ahmad and Abdul Hafeez.

They have been booked for unlawful assembly, rioting, disobedience among others.

