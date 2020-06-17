Lucknow: 1 cop suspended for ‘framing’ youth in drug case, probe on

The investigation into the NDPS Act case against Bhole Nath has been transferred to the Crime Branch,” said SP Vipin Kumar Mishra. (Representational) The investigation into the NDPS Act case against Bhole Nath has been transferred to the Crime Branch,” said SP Vipin Kumar Mishra. (Representational)

An inquiry has been ordered into the role of policemen in Bahraich for allegedly framing a youth in a drug case and sending him to jail under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A 2011-batch constable, Surendra Singh, who in a video is purportedly seen accepting money from a man and assuring him that the accused will not be released soon, has been suspended. Posted at Kotwali Dehat police station, Singh was part of a four-member police team which arrested 25-year-old labourer Bhole Nath under the NDPS Act on June 9. Nath is a native of Chaukhdiya village in Bahraich.

Police had claimed to have recovered smack from him.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vipin Kumar Mishra also removed Station House Officer of Kotwali Dehat police station, Manoj Kumar Mishra, on charges of negligence.

A case has been lodged against constable Singh on charges of the Prevention of Corruption Act. No police personnel have been arrested.

The SP said that action against Singh has been taken on the basis of a video doing the rounds on social media. Additional Superintendent of Police Ravindra Kumar Singh will conduct the inquiry. “Police are yet to identify another person seen in the video. The investigation into the NDPS Act case against Bhole Nath has been transferred to the Crime Branch,” said the SP, adding that it is not yet established that the constable had falsely implicated a man in a case.

In a complaint to police, Nath’s family alleged that he was picked from his house on June 8 and implicated in the case, said a police officer.

Chaukhdiya village pradhan Sangita Devi’s husband Raj Kumar said Nath’s mother Geeta Devi has been running from pillar to post questioning the arrest. “I have seen the video and the person, who is seen giving money to Surendra Singh, is Krishna, a resident of our village. I have no idea if there is any dispute between Bhole Nath and Krishna. Two years ago, Bhole Nath was booked in a rape case,” said Raj Kumar.

Acting SHO of Kotwali Dehat, Naveen Mishra, said a rape case against Nath is pending in court.

