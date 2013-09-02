LU approves 15 members to revive college devp council

Defunct for nearly a decade,a fresh breath of life was infused into the Lucknow Universitys College Development Council with the university finally approving 15 new appointments as its members.

LU spokesperson Prof Rajeev Pandey said the names will now be sent to the executive council,which is expected to meet this week,for approval.

Vice-Chancellor Dr S B Nimse said the move has been taken to initiate better communication with the affiliated colleges.

The council will handle all works related to the affiliated colleges. Besides ensuring their welfare,it will regulate them and see that they maintain discipline, the V-C said.

In the three-and-a-half months that I have been here,I have observed that colleges here get less assistance from the centrally-funded agencies as compared to those in south India, the V-C said. The colleges need to be empowered and the CDC will guide them on how to secure funds and projects. And since there is negligible academic activity between the university and the colleges,the CDC will also work out ways to promote their academic interests, he said.

With the university soon to receive NAAC accreditation,the V-C wants to have the council,constituted as per UGCs mandate,up and running by then.

Besides the appointment of 15 members in the council,the university had also confirmed the appointment of Prof A K Sengupta as the Dean,CDC in July.

In 1990,UGC had recommended the constitution of CDCs. When the university applied for NAAC accreditation around 2001,it was told to first set up the CDC, the V-C said.

