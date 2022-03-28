LS bypoll: BSP fields former MLA Guddu Jamali from Azamgarh

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday announced that the party’s candidature of former MLA Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll.

Jamali was a BSP MLA for two terms – from 2012-2017 and 2017-2022. He also held the position of its legislature party leader in the last Uttar Pradesh Assembly but was sacked shortly before polls.

He had subsequently contested the just-concluded state polls as an AIMIM candidate from Mubarakpur in Azamgarh but lost to the Samajwadi Party candidate. Jamali, however, joined the BSP again recently.

The Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat fell vacant on March 22 after the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav quit it to retain the Karhal assembly seat which he won in the recent polls. The date for the LS bypoll is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

After naming Jamali’s candidature, Mayawati said: “Despite the prevailing adverse conditions, the BSP is still firm on its policy of sarvjan hitay and sarvjan sukhay. Keeping that in mind, it has been decided to field Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali in Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypolls,” Mayawati said.