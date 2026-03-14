1,483 locations raided, 6 arrested: UP cracks down on LPG black marketing

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Stepping up their drive against black marketing of LPG cylinders, amid panic buying triggered by concerns over shortages in the wake of tensions in West Asia, enforcement teams at the district level conducted inspections and raids at 1,483 locations on Friday.
During this operation, four FIRs were registered against LPG distributors, while 20 FIRs were registered against individuals involved in black-marketing LPG cylinders. Six persons were arrested on the spot, while prosecution has been initiated against 19 individuals.
The government said through 4,108 LPG gas distributors operating in the state, delivery of LPG refills has been ensured to consumers according to their bookings. Adequate stock of LPG cylinders is available with distributors, and domestic LPG refills are being supplied as required, it claimed.
The Centre has permitted allocation of up to 20% of total consumption for commercial cylinders so that gas supply to hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments remains unaffected.
To monitor the supply system and ensure quick resolution of any issue, a 24-hour active control room has been established at the office of the Food Commissioner for information related to distribution of petroleum products. Officers of the Food and Civil Supplies Department have been deployed here.
In addition, departmental officers and staff have also been posted at the Home Control Room. Control rooms have also been established in all districts across the state and are functioning continuously.
Officials of the District Supply Office and the local administration have been instructed to conduct field visits and ensure supply of petrol, diesel and LPG remains uninterrupted in every part of the state and that the general public does not face any inconvenience.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram