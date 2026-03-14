1,483 locations raided, 6 arrested: UP cracks down on LPG black marketing

The government said through 4,108 LPG gas distributors operating in the state, delivery of LPG refills has been ensured to consumers according to their bookings. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Stepping up their drive against black marketing of LPG cylinders, amid panic buying triggered by concerns over shortages in the wake of tensions in West Asia, enforcement teams at the district level conducted inspections and raids at 1,483 locations on Friday.

During this operation, four FIRs were registered against LPG distributors, while 20 FIRs were registered against individuals involved in black-marketing LPG cylinders. Six persons were arrested on the spot, while prosecution has been initiated against 19 individuals.

The government said through 4,108 LPG gas distributors operating in the state, delivery of LPG refills has been ensured to consumers according to their bookings. Adequate stock of LPG cylinders is available with distributors, and domestic LPG refills are being supplied as required, it claimed.