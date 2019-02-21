Low-intensity blast on Kalindi Express, no injuries reported

A LOW-INTENSITY blast occurred in a toilet of a general compartment of the Kanpur-Bhiwani (14723) Kalindi Express Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

Government Railway Police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officers said initial investigations indicated that it was a case of mischief and “it appears that someone burst a cracker.” No circuit device was found from the spot and teams of ATS and Lucknow Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are investigating the type of explosive used.

“The Kalindi Express leaves from Kanpur at 5:30 pm and reaches Bhiwani the next day around 9 am. On Wednesday, when the train reached near Barrajpur station, around 35 km from Kanpur, around 7:10 pm there was a low-intensity explosion in the toilet of a general compartment. Prima facie, it appears that someone burst a cracker as there was no major damage. There were just some cracks in the plywood inside the toilet,” said ADG, Railways, Sanjay Singhal.

“We also found a letter from the spot claiming to be a message from [terrorist organisation] Jaish-e-Mohammad. The letter claims that a blast is planned on a bridge on the Kanpur-Delhi route this month. It all appears to be a case of mischief. However, we are taking precautions. An ATS team will reach the spot along with FSL teams to collect samples and determine what kind of explosives were used. We checked the whole train, too,” he added.

The train was yet to resume its journey till late evening Wednesday. Singhal said the train would proceed to Bhiwani after the ATS and FSL teams reach and start investigation. ATS Senior Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Singh confirmed that the blast did not cause any significant damage and that no circuit devices, timer or battery was found at the site.