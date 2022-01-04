Lord Krishna tells me in dreams that I will bring Ram Rajya, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed, in a lighter vein, that Hindu deity Krishna comes to his dreams every night to tell him that he will form the government in Uttar Pradesh and establish “Ram Rajya” in Uttar Pradesh after the upcoming Assembly elections.

The former chief minister made the remark at an event held to induct the BJP’s Nanpara MLA, Madhuri Verma, into the SP. Verma, who is from the Kurmi caste, is a second-time MLA. She was also a member of the Legislative Council from 2010 to 2012. Former Ambedkar Nagar MP Rakesh Pandey and other leaders from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also joined the SP.

Asked about a report that a BJP leader had written to party president JP Nadda about fielding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Mathura, Akhilesh said, “Lord Krishna comes in my dreams every night and says that you [Akhilesh] are going to form the government. The way to Ram Rajya is through the path of Samajwad [socialism]. The day Samajwad is established, Ram Rajya will be set up in the state.”

The SP chief claimed that the BJP felt the strongest “shock” when he promised that a government formed by his party would provide 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers. Akhilesh said an SP government would complete various power projects to fulfil the promise.