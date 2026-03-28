Long queues at UP petrol pumps for second day in a row, authorities reassure stable fuel supply  

UP petrol pump queues continued for the second day, but authorities said there is no fuel shortage. (Representative image)

Long queues were seen outside petrol pumps for the second consecutive day across parts of Uttar Pradesh, even as authorities and oil companies reiterated that there is no shortage of fuel and urged people not to resort to panic buying.

Sudhir Bora, Vice President of the UP Petrol Pump Association, said panic buying peaked late Thursday night and early Friday but subsided later in the day. Sources said that teams were deployed by the district administration in cities like Lucknow to monitor petrol pumps and prevent disruption.

Indian Oil Corporation’s Executive Director and State Level Coordinator for oil companies in UP, Sanjay Bhandari, while speaking to the media, provided a detailed breakdown of fuel and LPG availability, stressing that supplies are stable.