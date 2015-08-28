Lokayukta that SP promised to bolster during 2012 elections beset by ‘graft’

In its manifesto for the 2012 assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party had promised to strengthen the Lokayukta by making it a multi-member body and attaching the UP Police’s Economic Offenses Wing to it in order to make it better equipped to probe cases of corruption. This was in light of the removal of several Mayawati ministers following their indictment by the Lokayukta on corruption charges.

But, none of the steps taken by the Akhilesh Yadav government regarding Lokayukta under its rule of nearly three-and-a-half years could be seen as a move that strengthened the anti-corruption watchdog. Most of the government’s actions have led to criticism and allegations of manipulating the impartiality of the Lokayukta.

The latest criticism to join the ever-growing list is the Bill introduced in the assembly to remove the Allahabad High Court Chief Justice’s say in the appointment of the Lokayukta. This comes after Governor Ram Naik had rejected the government’s recommendation to appoint retired high court judge Ravindra Singh as the new Lokayukta, amid objections raised by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

In his very first week on the post, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav brought an ordinance to amend the UP Lokayukta and Up-Lokayukta Act, 1975, to increase the tenure of Lokayukta.

A retrospective amendment made it possible for incumbent Lokayukta N K Mehrotra to continue on the post after completing his six-year tenure. The government also removed the restriction that a person holding Lokayukta’s post could not be appointed for the second term. The amendment allows Lokayukta to remain in office for eight years and also continue until the successor has been chosen. Mehrotra is six months away from completing 10 years in office.

In July 2012, Akhilesh cabinet took a decision to keep Lokayukta’s office out of the ambit of Right to Information Act. Mehrotra’s claim that the RTI queries were affecting his inquiries was heavily criticised by the activists who said the Act says that no information related to corruption and human rights violations should be excluded from its purview.

Also, over half-a-dozen reports of Vigilance Establishment’s inquiries against former ministers who were indicted by the Lokayukta on corruption charges have been pending approval for further action by the state government. Some of these reports seek permission to lodge FIRs or to initiate prosecution, and have been pending for almost two years.

Last year, Mehrotra had sent a list of suggestions to Naik, seeking his intervention after the government had not fully acted on them. Naik, in turn, sought the government’s response on over a dozen of the Lokayukta’s reports.

In his annual reports to the Governor, Mehrotra had raised the issue of government not acting to strengthen the institution of Lokayukta. Among others, he had suggested that the CM’s office be brought under the anti-corruption watchdog’s purview (some other states have this provision), its reports be made binding on the government to take action, a separate investigation wing for the office, and power to take suo motu cognisance in corruption-related matters.

The latest process to appoint Lokayukta already remains mired in controversy. Amid reports of disagreement between the chief justice and the government, two crucial posts of chief investigation officer and secretary at the Lokayukta’s office have been lying vacant since November last year and February this year, respectively. The government was learnt to have returned the names that the high court sent to it for the two posts.

