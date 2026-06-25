Locked sprawling house, wary neighbours: Co-owner of commercial building at centre of Lucknow fire probe

In the densely populated Madehganj area of Lucknow stands the sprawling residence of businessman Virendra Prasad Shukla (62), who is facing intense public scrutiny after authorities identified him as the co-owner of the Aliganj building where a devastating fire claimed 15 lives on Monday.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves across the state, turning attention not only to the victims and their families but also to questions surrounding the ownership and management of the two-storey commercial building.

Besides Shukla, police have arrested three other Lucknow residents — Ramkrishna Upadhyay, T.K. Jaiswal and Suresh Kumar Sahu — who had leased the building where the fire occurred.

Located about 800 metres from the main road in Madehganj, Shukla’s two-storey residence is among the largest properties in the neighbourhood.

When visited on Wednesday, the main gate was found locked. Several residents said they had not seen any members of the family since Shukla was taken into custody on Monday evening.

The house, spread over nearly 7,000 square feet, has multiple entrances.

Since Monday’s fire episode and subsequent arrests, neighbours and shopkeepers in Madehganj appeared reluctant to speak publicly about Shukla or his family. Most declined to comment, reflecting the unease surrounding the case.

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“We are ordinary people. They are wealthy and beyond our reach. We know very little about them,” said Ravindra Kumar, a local grocery shop owner.

“They usually travel by cars and go straight inside the house. It is rare to see family members standing outside or interacting with people in the neighbourhood,” he added.

As police piece together the backgrounds of those linked to the building, police said preliminary inquiries suggest that Virendra Prasad Shukla belongs to a prominent business family with interests in education and real estate. The family runs an educational institution in Lucknow that offers courses in engineering, management, pharmacy and polytechnic studies.

Police said members of the younger generation in the family are highly educated and have pursued careers in fields such as medicine, education and law. Police have also learned that the family owns multiple properties, some of which are rented out.

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For many people living in the area, the family is not well known despite being long-time residents.

The building, engulfed by fire, housed a pet clinic and shop on two floors and a company engaged in art production and game development on another.

As police work to fix accountability for the tragedy, they said records provided by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) show the land on which the building stands is jointly owned by Virendra Shukla and his brother, Surendra Shukla.

“We were informed by the LDA today that the building is jointly owned by Virendra and Surendra Shukla. Efforts are underway to locate Surendra as part of the investigation,” said Dhruv Kumar, Station House Officer of Aliganj police station.

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Police have sought reports from the District Crime Record Bureau (DCRB) regarding Virendra and Surendra to determine whether any of them has previous criminal record.

Officials said there have been rumours linking Surendra Shukla to an earlier case but they have not been able to substantiate records or official documentation to support those claims.

Police said they have so far found no criminal cases against Virendra, who is currently in judicial custody.

Just 50 metres from Virendra’s residence stands the huge home of his brother, Surendra Shukla. When visited on Wednesday, that house too was locked, and no family member was seen.

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“Virendra and his family rarely interact with local residents and generally keep to themselves,” said Akash (17), a neighbour. “Because of that, very few people in the area know much about them or their personal lives,” he added.