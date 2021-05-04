scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 03, 2021
Most read

Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh till Thursday, govt to issue e-pass

The validity of the e-pass for travel within the district will be for one day, and for inter-district travel, it will be valid for two days. For those travelling outside the state, the e-passes would be issued by district magistrates.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: May 4, 2021 12:57:57 am
Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh till Thursday, govt to issue e-passPolice personnel conduct patrolling during COVID-induced lockdown in Lucknow, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend its weekend lockdown further by two more days till Thursday 7 am in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in several districts of the state.

Meanwhile, the state Revenue Department ordered that people going out for getting essential services must get an e-pass for travelling during the lockdown.

The e-pass form will be available for download on the portal of Revenue Department — http://www.rahat.up.nic.in/epass. While the SDM will be authorised to issue an e-pass after verification for the movement within the district, the Additional District Magistrate has been authorised to issue e-pass for inter-district travel.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The validity of the e-pass for travel within the district will be for one day, and for inter-district travel, it will be valid for two days. For those travelling outside the state, the e-passes would be issued by district magistrates.

Click here for more

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said, the order has been issued for the general public and not those involved in essential services.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 03: Latest News

Advertisement
x