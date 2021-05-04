Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh till Thursday, govt to issue e-pass

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend its weekend lockdown further by two more days till Thursday 7 am in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in several districts of the state.

Meanwhile, the state Revenue Department ordered that people going out for getting essential services must get an e-pass for travelling during the lockdown.

The e-pass form will be available for download on the portal of Revenue Department — http://www.rahat.up.nic.in/epass. While the SDM will be authorised to issue an e-pass after verification for the movement within the district, the Additional District Magistrate has been authorised to issue e-pass for inter-district travel.

The validity of the e-pass for travel within the district will be for one day, and for inter-district travel, it will be valid for two days. For those travelling outside the state, the e-passes would be issued by district magistrates.

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said, the order has been issued for the general public and not those involved in essential services.