Lockdown extended by another week, curfew giving positive results: UP government

With the Uttar Pradesh government once again extending the statewide restrictions by a week, till 7 am on May 17, it said that the “partial lockdown” that began on April 29 has been “giving positive results”.

This is the fourth such extension of the lockdown so far. On April 29, the state government had announced that the “weekend curfew”, implemented since April 20, will cover Mondays too. On May 3, the restrictions were extended till May 6 before they were extended till May 10.

Last month, the state government had obtained a stay from the Supreme Court on the Allahabad High Court’s order to impose a weeklong lockdown in five districts that had a high number of Covid-19 cases.

A statement issued by the government said: “The corona curfew imposed in the state is giving positive results, and it is helping in breaking the chain of Covid infection. The number of active Covid-19 cases is registering a decline. In this scenario, it has been decided to extend the corona curfew till 7 am on May 17.”

On Sunday, 23,333 new positive cases were reported in the state against the recovery of 34,636 people, which reduced the number of active cases in the state to 2,33,981.

Essential work such as vaccination, industrial activity and medical-related work is allowed. e-commerce services will also continue. The government has asked all government, private educational institutes and coaching institutes in the state to declare holidays till May 20.

Online classes will also remain suspended during this period.

Outside containment zones, grocery shops, and shops selling essential items of daily use such as milk and vegetables can remain open. Pharmacies and shops selling surgical instruments will also not come under the purview of the order. Though the government has said those searching for medicines and oxygen will not be stopped, it has already introduced an e-pass system.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth told the members of his ‘Team-9’ to continuously monitor the oxygen supply and added that 950 MT oxygen was given to the state in the last 24 hours. Also, 1.50 lakh vaccine doses were flown to Lucknow from Bharat Biotech on Sunday.