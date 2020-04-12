Lockdown extended: 55 more hotspots identified, 40 districts under containment plan

A total of 329 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 125 hotspots in the 15 districts. (Representational Image) A total of 329 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 125 hotspots in the 15 districts. (Representational Image)

Two days after the Uttar Pradesh government identified 125 coronavirus “hotspots”, spread across 15 districts of the state, it added 55 more to the list in another 25 districts, taking the total number of hotspots in the state to 180 in 40 of the total 75 districts.

Among the new districts with hotspots are Baghpat (1), Hapur (5), Muzaffarnagar (3), Hathras (4), Mathura (2), Pilibhit (1), Moradabad (4), Shahjahanpur (1), Badaun (4), Rampur (1), Amroha (2), Auraiyya (1), Lakhimpur Kheri (1), Hardoi (2), Raebareilly (1), Barabanki (1), Banda (2), Kaushambi (1), Prayagraj (1), Pratapgarh (5), Jaunpur (4), Ghazipur (5), Azamgarh (1) and Mirzapur (2).

While Bijnor has also been added to the list, no hotspot has been specified for the districts as the infected person is in Kanpur and the district administration is awaiting a report from Kanpur chief medical officer.

The total number of houses in these hotspots are 1,13,799 with a population of 7,00,068. The total number of cases identified under these hotspots are 68, with 636 people suspected of having the virus and 900 under institutional quarantine, the government said in a statement.

Stating that the Centre has praised the state’s containment plan of sealing the hotspots in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that the strategy of sealing the coronavirus hotspots in the 15 districts was proving to be effective and other states were following it.

“The state’s policy of concentrating on hotspots and targeting them strictly, has proved to be very effective and will help in checking the spread of the virus,” Awasthi told mediapersons.

He said that during the video conferencing with the chief ministers, the Central government praised the UP government for controlling the spread of the virus and identification of hotspots and imposition of the lockdown.“Other states are also following the action taken by the Uttar Pradesh government for controlling the virus,” he added.

Awasthi said that the administration has intensified vigil in all the 125 hotspots in 15 districts, that were identified earlier this week, as 61 FIRs were registered for lockdown violations in the last three days.

“These hotspots are under 89 police stations. In these hotspots, 1,41,110 houses have been identified with a population of 8,95,021 and 329 of them tested positive for coronavirus. Moreover, 2,942 people suspected of being infected have been identified in the area, and 2,863 of them are already in quarantine,” he added.

“We are currently using 386 loudspeakers for announcements i n the areas. In the last three days, 638 vehicles at these hotspots were checked and 80 of them seized. A total of 61 FIRs were lodged in these 15 districts,” he added.

On Wednesday. the hotspots, with six or more positive cases, were sealed to tame the spread of novel coronavirus. People living in these “containment zones” are not allowed to step outside their home and door-step delivery of essential has been ensured by the government. The restrictions in hotspots are more stringent than those under nationwide lockdown.

He said supply of essential services like milk, security and cleanliness had been ensured. “At the hotspots, 978 vehicles, with the help of 902 grocery stores, have been delivering essentials. A total of 1,211 people are delivering food items. As many as 108 community kitchens have been established. Delivery of foodgrains is being done through ration cards in these hotspots as well,” said the additional secretary.

On delivery of essential items across the state, he said 13,572 vehicles and 28,641 handcarts were part of the exercise.

“As many as 51,63,892 litres of milk have been procured, of which, 33,95,101 litres have been distributed. A total of 20,462 grocery shops are being used to deliver essentials.”

He also informed that more than 8 lakh food packets were distributed through religious groups in different districts. “A total of 12.35 lakh food packets were made in different districts,” he said.

Awasthi also warned of action against people or groups who go out for distribution of food without taking permission from administration or police.

Meanwhile, the government has ramped up testing with 1,200 samples being tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

“A total of 31 lakh people have downloaded the Aarogya Setu Application which is the highest for any state in the country,” said Awasthi.

He also said that Rs 1,000 has been transferred to the accounts of 12.25 lakh labourers till date.

On migrant workers statying at shelter homes across the state, Awasthi said that those who have completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine period and are at shelter homes in the same district, they would be allowed to return to their villages and stay in home quarantine.

